Full Changelog: "V1.4.3 - Version Conversion"
New Shit:
- Upgraded Unity version in light of recent company stupidity
- The start of levels now have bars appear to prevent backtracking and hiding at spawn
- Breakable doors have a slash-line flashing on them for easier differentiation
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed issue where player sometimes moves from spawn or respawns elsewhere (I think)
- Fixed ending Clive sprite sometimes running instead of standing still
- Fixed error where screen would keep shaking upon player death
Tweaks & Changes:
- The credits can now be skipped through with space
- Main Menu has been lightly altered for later DLC content access
- Enemies have a 0.2 wait time before activating on spawn to prevent immediate attacking
- Player's bullet collider has been changed for better accuracy and less collision issues
Known Issues:
- Some screen-fade effects don't work for no reason other than Unity's fucking with my mind
Anyway, SHADOW OF ABADDON arrives in 5 Days!
Have fun!
Changed files in this update