Full Changelog: "V1.4.3 - Version Conversion"

New Shit:

- Upgraded Unity version in light of recent company stupidity

- The start of levels now have bars appear to prevent backtracking and hiding at spawn

- Breakable doors have a slash-line flashing on them for easier differentiation

Bug Fixes:

- Fixed issue where player sometimes moves from spawn or respawns elsewhere (I think)

- Fixed ending Clive sprite sometimes running instead of standing still

- Fixed error where screen would keep shaking upon player death

Tweaks & Changes:

- The credits can now be skipped through with space

- Main Menu has been lightly altered for later DLC content access

- Enemies have a 0.2 wait time before activating on spawn to prevent immediate attacking

- Player's bullet collider has been changed for better accuracy and less collision issues

Known Issues:

- Some screen-fade effects don't work for no reason other than Unity's fucking with my mind

Anyway, SHADOW OF ABADDON arrives in 5 Days!

Have fun!