* Preferred Servers have arrived! They will appear in green in the server list and are public, player-hosted worlds available 24/7, recommended for their reliability and performance
* Fixed a bug related to Cooking and Alchemy on dedicated servers
* Fixed the Forgotten Altar Elites bug affecting Bestiary loot
* Forgotten Altars now scale with Veteran Levels
* Starting at Veteran Level 100, Forgotten Altar Elites will now drop Legendary gear
* Normal-quality equipment is now displayed in the Bestiary
* New Elite: Gelvion the Fluid
Ancient Kingdoms v0.8.8.3 Hotfix 🛠️
