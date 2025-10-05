* Preferred Servers have arrived! They will appear in green in the server list and are public, player-hosted worlds available 24/7, recommended for their reliability and performance

* Fixed a bug related to Cooking and Alchemy on dedicated servers

* Fixed the Forgotten Altar Elites bug affecting Bestiary loot

* Forgotten Altars now scale with Veteran Levels

* Starting at Veteran Level 100, Forgotten Altar Elites will now drop Legendary gear

* Normal-quality equipment is now displayed in the Bestiary

* New Elite: Gelvion the Fluid