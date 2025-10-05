 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Digimon Story Time Stranger Megabonk Call of Duty® Hollow Knight: Silksong Deadlock Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 October 2025 Build 20259084 Edited 5 October 2025 – 12:26:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Dear Counsellors,
Version 0.10.6 is now live!

Update Notes:
  • Fixed issues related to scripting


Known Issues:
  • Certain fonts may display incorrectly
  • Dongxuan’s skill “Ignite” may cause the game to crash
  • Some equipment or skills may not function as intended


Notice:
If the game remains on a black screen after launching, please manually delete all contents under:
C:\Users\(Your Username)\AppData\LocalLow\SweetPotatoStudio
(Remember to back up your save files beforehand)

We’ll fix the known issues as soon as possible.
Thank you for your continued support!

Changed files in this update

Windows Simplified Chinese Depot 1509451
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link