Fixed issues related to scripting



Certain fonts may display incorrectly



Dongxuan’s skill “Ignite” may cause the game to crash



Some equipment or skills may not function as intended



Dear Counsellors,Version 0.10.6 is now live!Update Notes:Known Issues:Notice:If the game remains on a black screen after launching, please manually delete all contents under:C:\Users\(Your Username)\AppData\LocalLow\SweetPotatoStudio(Remember to back up your save files beforehand)We’ll fix the known issues as soon as possible.Thank you for your continued support!