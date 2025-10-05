Version 0.10.6 is now live!
Update Notes:
- Fixed issues related to scripting
Known Issues:
- Certain fonts may display incorrectly
- Dongxuan’s skill “Ignite” may cause the game to crash
- Some equipment or skills may not function as intended
Notice:
If the game remains on a black screen after launching, please manually delete all contents under:
C:\Users\(Your Username)\AppData\LocalLow\SweetPotatoStudio
(Remember to back up your save files beforehand)
We’ll fix the known issues as soon as possible.
Thank you for your continued support!
Changed files in this update