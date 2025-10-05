 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Digimon Story Time Stranger Megabonk Hollow Knight: Silksong Call of Duty® Deadlock Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 October 2025 Build 20259066 Edited 5 October 2025 – 11:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

- Implement Notification system

- Fix bone capsules not properly detecting region clicks with interaction button.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3868881
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link