5 October 2025 Build 20259064
Update notes via Steam Community
* Exiting a game shows a save prompt
* More visual separation of recipe inputs and outputs in crafting-machine mouse-over popup
* QoL: pasting a blueprint of passive monorail towers over existing import/export towers does not reset them
* QoL: monorail towers with no outgoing rail links show a stop sign
* QoL: [Ctrl+LMB] to force blueprint paste when entities clash
* Control Panels support set_glyph() to render a single character

