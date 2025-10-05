* Exiting a game shows a save prompt

* More visual separation of recipe inputs and outputs in crafting-machine mouse-over popup

* QoL: pasting a blueprint of passive monorail towers over existing import/export towers does not reset them

* QoL: monorail towers with no outgoing rail links show a stop sign

* QoL: [Ctrl+LMB] to force blueprint paste when entities clash

* Control Panels support set_glyph() to render a single character

