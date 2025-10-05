October update "Wild Script: Nature":
- Two new buildings
- New animal: Mammoth
- New Sleeping Anomaly
- Unobtrusive Hunger system
- Numerous balance changes
- Updated and improved land generation
- Fixed a character selection bug at the start and other hidden bugs
Mammoth, new housing and much more!
Update notes via Steam Community
