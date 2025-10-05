 Skip to content
5 October 2025 Build 20259062 Edited 5 October 2025 – 11:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
October update "Wild Script: Nature":
- Two new buildings
- New animal: Mammoth
- New Sleeping Anomaly
- Unobtrusive Hunger system
- Numerous balance changes
- Updated and improved land generation
- Fixed a character selection bug at the start and other hidden bugs

