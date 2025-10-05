Balance

• Buff times have been majorly adjusted, please be advised this is a test and may shift dramatically in the other direciton or back to how they were.



Changes

• 6 new experience milestones that should help levelling all around.



Bugfixes

• Activate for milestones no longer shows up before you've earned a slot.

• The cauldron icon no longer incorrectly shows on the townsfolk button.