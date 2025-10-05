 Skip to content
5 October 2025 Build 20259048 Edited 5 October 2025 – 10:59:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Balance
• Buff times have been majorly adjusted, please be advised this is a test and may shift dramatically in the other direciton or back to how they were.

Changes
• 6 new experience milestones that should help levelling all around.

Bugfixes
• Activate for milestones no longer shows up before you've earned a slot.
• The cauldron icon no longer incorrectly shows on the townsfolk button.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2940001
macOS Depot 2940002
Linux Depot 2940003
