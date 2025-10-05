** Playtest 24 Update **

Build Number: 20258955



- Replaced Docking port doors with fake doors so doubling doesn’t occur (will only affect new worlds)

- Reactor objective crashing, added more validation to code to prevent crashing, cant get it to crash any more so if it does I will need some crash logs

- Fixed enemies not taking damage and dying correctly (also damaging each other)

- You can no longer exit the mining ship while it is “docking” or “undocking”

- AI now have RVO Avoidance turned on to stop blocking at the door (may need to tweak avoidance distance)

