** Playtest 24 Update **
Build Number: 20258955
- Replaced Docking port doors with fake doors so doubling doesn’t occur (will only affect new worlds)
- Reactor objective crashing, added more validation to code to prevent crashing, cant get it to crash any more so if it does I will need some crash logs
- Fixed enemies not taking damage and dying correctly (also damaging each other)
- You can no longer exit the mining ship while it is “docking” or “undocking”
- AI now have RVO Avoidance turned on to stop blocking at the door (may need to tweak avoidance distance)
