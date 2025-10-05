--Update Highlights--In this update, we wanted to add two new ships to the game. In total, there are now four ships to choose from when starting a new game and creating a different profile. Each ship offers a different level of difficulty — starting from the first one, which is easier, up to the last one, which could be considered a more challenging experience.The Firebird, Galactic Ship, Dark Alcon, and Prometeux each have a special ability that grants extra damage points to the ship’s preferred weapon. I’m also adding a unique special ability for each ship, which only activates after dealing a certain amount of damage with its preferred weapon — for now, only Firebird has this feature implemented.I’ve also updated the visual design of the ships to make them feel a bit more realistic and better fit the overall style of the game.Some menu backgrounds have been changed.It’s now possible to cancel an Extreme Survival match while playing.A very important change: you can no longer upgrade your ship during a match. You’ll have to finish or exit the world before upgrading. I believe this plays an essential role in making the game more challenging.Another noticeable change is that you can now save up to five independent game profiles.The speed of certain enemy projectiles and the chance for them to fire have been increased. I believe this change makes the game significantly more challenging and improves the gameplay experience overall.