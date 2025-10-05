- Added Steam achievements – currently there are only 3, but more may be added in future updates.
- Added an option to choose different faction ship designs – this feature is part of the Modifiers and unlocks after completing the game once.
- Adjusted stats for the Plasma Scatter module.
- Minor changes and improvements.
Update Notes v1.20
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3136381
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 3136382
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 3136383
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 3136384
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update