5 October 2025 Build 20258897
Update notes via Steam Community
- Added Steam achievements – currently there are only 3, but more may be added in future updates.

- Added an option to choose different faction ship designs – this feature is part of the Modifiers and unlocks after completing the game once.

- Adjusted stats for the Plasma Scatter module.

- Minor changes and improvements.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3136381
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3136382
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3136383
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3136384
  • Loading history…
