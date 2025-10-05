Important Notice
This update includes Unity's fix for their new security vulnerability recently found.
Please make sure to update the game before launching it again!
New Content
Level 3-2 is now released! Enjoy the new content and don't forget to share your frustration of not being able to finish it in the discussions! ːsteammockingː
Changes
New portal model.
The first portal on level 2-6 is now closer, easier to reach. Added a timer tick audio cue.
Interactables are now view dependent. I’ve also added visual indicators so you can tell which object can be interacted with.
Ground tiles redesigned to be more spacious with a new corner block.
Changes to air vents behavior, it should now be easier to stay within them while on air.
Water chunks will now be generated at runtime.
The extraction platform for world 3 now expands its stairs when reaching near it.
The bulb indicators at level 2-6 have been re-positioned to make it easy to determine when the corresponding button has been pressed.
Fixes
Fixed cables initial connection status.
Fixed water glitches when playing the same level for a while.
More script errors are fixed.
Fixed torches initial light state.
Fixed view locking in free look mode after rotating the camera left\\right with the shoulder buttons.
And as always... keep rolling!
Changed files in this update