Please make sure to update the game before launching it again!

This update includes Unity's fix for their new security vulnerability recently found.

Level 3-2 is now released! Enjoy the new content and don't forget to share your frustration of not being able to finish it in the discussions! ːsteammockingː

New portal model.

The first portal on level 2-6 is now closer, easier to reach. Added a timer tick audio cue.

Interactables are now view dependent. I’ve also added visual indicators so you can tell which object can be interacted with.

Ground tiles redesigned to be more spacious with a new corner block.

Changes to air vents behavior, it should now be easier to stay within them while on air.

Water chunks will now be generated at runtime.

The extraction platform for world 3 now expands its stairs when reaching near it.