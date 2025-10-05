【Key Improvements】
■ Significant Performance Boost
- Optimized overall application performance for a smoother workflow
- Improved handling of large images and animations
■ Enhanced Pixel Art Conversion Accuracy
- Refined conversion algorithms for higher quality pixel art output
- Better preservation of fine details and accuracy
We're committed to continuously improving AnimSpritePixelizer.
Please feel free to share your feedback and suggestions!
AnimSpritePixelizer v2.0.0 is now available!
Update notes via Steam Community
