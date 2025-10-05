 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Digimon Story Time Stranger Megabonk Hollow Knight: Silksong Call of Duty® Deadlock Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 October 2025 Build 20258781 Edited 5 October 2025 – 10:06:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
【Key Improvements】
■ Significant Performance Boost
- Optimized overall application performance for a smoother workflow
- Improved handling of large images and animations

■ Enhanced Pixel Art Conversion Accuracy
- Refined conversion algorithms for higher quality pixel art output
- Better preservation of fine details and accuracy

We're committed to continuously improving AnimSpritePixelizer.
Please feel free to share your feedback and suggestions!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3849461
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link