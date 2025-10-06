Shujinkou v1.42
Bug Fixes
Fix issue where Kaifuku Ball could not be used outside of battle.
Fix a game softlock/freeze when approaching a certain boss battle from a certain position and angle in the final area of Labyrinth 2.
Fix an issue with button input sometimes not working smoothly when selecting party members for a special battle.
Fix an issue with button input in the Tsuri (fishing) minigame occasionally causing the game to stall after a completed reel.
Fix an issue with camera clipping in the Omikuji system.
Reduce special effects intensity of certain battles to improve overall performance.
Fixed a few typos and accidental usage of kanji in certain furigana-only fields.
Fix a rare bug where a character's Onsen outfit could stay in place even in dialogue taking place outside of the Onsen.
Players can no longer access the Enemy View menu while the Kanakae UI is active.
Fixed a few instances of graphical clipping in certain labyrinths.
Fix rare case of game freezing (harmless, but for too long) when saving the game.
Remove "No Extra Notes" text from Okkake no Osakenori to prevent text overflow.
Fix issue with being unable to interact with Kunihiko in Fuu Underground when playing Okkake no Osakenori.
Unity security vulnerability fix has been implemented. Read more about it here.
Our Biggest Priorities
We want to add a "Fast-Forward" (by holding a certain key) to some minigames so that they can be played and progressed through more quickly.
We've noticed some physics inconsistencies in Tatiana's minigame, Kotoba Kyuugi, and are looking to fix this soon.
We've noted that some bottles can get stuck in the path of play in Otogawa's minigame, Okkake no Osakenori, and are looking to fix this soon.
We've noticed that when holding a button to move, then sliding your hand (while still holding the button) to another button occasionally does not allow the player to rotate properly in the dungeon. We are looking to fix in the near future.
We may be able to prepare a Nintendo Switch-specific option that improves graphics for those playing on Nintendo Switch 2.
There are some users still experiencing issues with widescreen play, for example with selectable resolutions not appearing in the dropdown option. Although we were planning to revisit this issue in September, we ended up not having the bandwidth to do so due to the recent launch of the port on Nintendo Switch. We apologize for the inconvenience and plan on looking into this in October.
Thank you!
Thank you Shujinkou players for your continued support and QOL requests! Feel free to join our Discord community if you need assistance with gameplay, want to suggest features or provide constructive feedback, or want to meet and chat with other fans of Shujinkou!
https://discord.com/invite/UdCdvSuwpk
Read more about this update on the official Rice Games website:
https://ricegames.net/2025/10/05/shujinkou-v1-42-patch-notes/
Changed files in this update