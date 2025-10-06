Unity security vulnerability fix has been implemented. Read more about it here .

Fix issue with being unable to interact with Kunihiko in Fuu Underground when playing Okkake no Osakenori.

Fix rare case of game freezing (harmless, but for too long) when saving the game.

Players can no longer access the Enemy View menu while the Kanakae UI is active.

Fix a rare bug where a character's Onsen outfit could stay in place even in dialogue taking place outside of the Onsen.

Fix an issue with button input in the Tsuri (fishing) minigame occasionally causing the game to stall after a completed reel.

Fix an issue with button input sometimes not working smoothly when selecting party members for a special battle.

Fix a game softlock/freeze when approaching a certain boss battle from a certain position and angle in the final area of Labyrinth 2.

Fix issue where Kaifuku Ball could not be used outside of battle.

We want to add a "Fast-Forward" (by holding a certain key) to some minigames so that they can be played and progressed through more quickly.

We've noticed some physics inconsistencies in Tatiana's minigame, Kotoba Kyuugi, and are looking to fix this soon.

We've noted that some bottles can get stuck in the path of play in Otogawa's minigame, Okkake no Osakenori, and are looking to fix this soon.

We've noticed that when holding a button to move, then sliding your hand (while still holding the button) to another button occasionally does not allow the player to rotate properly in the dungeon. We are looking to fix in the near future.

We may be able to prepare a Nintendo Switch-specific option that improves graphics for those playing on Nintendo Switch 2.