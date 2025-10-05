🌀 Update #12 – Prestige (Early Test Phase)

It’s finally here — the first early version of the Prestige System!

This is just the beginning, and we’re testing how well the reset and bonus mechanics behave before expanding it with more upgrades and achievements.





💠 Prestige (Early State)

You can now Prestige once to test the system and help us track down bugs or balancing issues.

Prestiging will reset your current progress but grant you permanent stat improvements.

Achievements for prestiging are already planned and will be added soon!





🐞 Bug Reports Wanted!

As this feature touches a lot of systems (saves, quests, items, stats…), please report any issues you encounter:

• Wrong values after prestige

• Missing UI updates

• Crashes or save loading problems

• Anything that feels “off” after resetting

→ You can report bugs directly in the Steam discussions or on our Discord

server.





🛠️ Minor Changes & Fixes

• Internal data cleanup for better performance

• Adjusted stat scaling after prestige

• Preparations for upcoming achievements





🧠 Next Steps

We’re now working on:

• Multiple Prestige levels

• Dedicated Prestige Shop

• Achievements for each Prestige tier





✨ Go ahead — reset, rise, repeat!

See you soon,

— The Dev Goblin 👹