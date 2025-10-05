 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Digimon Story Time Stranger Megabonk Hollow Knight: Silksong Call of Duty® Deadlock Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 October 2025 Build 20258737 Edited 5 October 2025 – 09:46:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🌀 Update #12 – Prestige (Early Test Phase)

It’s finally here — the first early version of the Prestige System!
This is just the beginning, and we’re testing how well the reset and bonus mechanics behave before expanding it with more upgrades and achievements.


💠 Prestige (Early State)

You can now Prestige once to test the system and help us track down bugs or balancing issues.
Prestiging will reset your current progress but grant you permanent stat improvements.
Achievements for prestiging are already planned and will be added soon!


🐞 Bug Reports Wanted!

As this feature touches a lot of systems (saves, quests, items, stats…), please report any issues you encounter:
• Wrong values after prestige
• Missing UI updates
• Crashes or save loading problems
• Anything that feels “off” after resetting

→ You can report bugs directly in the Steam discussions or on our Discord
server.


🛠️ Minor Changes & Fixes

• Internal data cleanup for better performance
• Adjusted stat scaling after prestige
• Preparations for upcoming achievements


🧠 Next Steps

We’re now working on:
• Multiple Prestige levels
• Dedicated Prestige Shop
• Achievements for each Prestige tier


✨ Go ahead — reset, rise, repeat!

See you soon,
— The Dev Goblin 👹

Changed files in this update

Depot 2691211
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link