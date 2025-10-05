I would like to inform you about an important update.
A security vulnerability was recently discovered in Unity. Although there is currently no evidence of any impact on users, I am taking all necessary measures to ensure that you are using the latest and most secure version of the game.
To ensure your safety, I have released a new patch today that fixes the issue. Please update your game as soon as possible to remain protected.
For more information about the security vulnerability, please visit:
https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01
❗Update Required
Update notes via Steam Community
