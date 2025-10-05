 Skip to content
5 October 2025 Build 20258735 Edited 5 October 2025 – 10:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
I would like to inform you about an important update.

A security vulnerability was recently discovered in Unity. Although there is currently no evidence of any impact on users, I am taking all necessary measures to ensure that you are using the latest and most secure version of the game.

To ensure your safety, I have released a new patch today that fixes the issue. Please update your game as soon as possible to remain protected.

For more information about the security vulnerability, please visit:
https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01

Changed files in this update

Windows English Deep Madness Content Depot 1722301
Windows German Deep Madness German Depot 1722303
