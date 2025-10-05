 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Digimon Story Time Stranger Megabonk Hollow Knight: Silksong Call of Duty® Deadlock Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 October 2025 Build 20258730 Edited 5 October 2025 – 10:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
・Response to Security Vulnerabilities in Unity Applications Announced on October 3, 2025
・Volume adjustment for certain sound effects

This update does not affect game content or scenarios.
To ensure a safe experience, please update to the latest version.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3383121
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link