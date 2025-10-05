・Response to Security Vulnerabilities in Unity Applications Announced on October 3, 2025
・Volume adjustment for certain sound effects
This update does not affect game content or scenarios.
To ensure a safe experience, please update to the latest version.
Response to Unity Security Vulnerability + Volume Adjustment for Some SE
Update notes via Steam Community
