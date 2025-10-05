 Skip to content
5 October 2025 Build 20258699 Edited 5 October 2025 – 10:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Hey everyone, I have added leaderboards for each level in the game, let's see if you can be rank #1 in Light Dude! You can check the leaderboard of each level at the dance screen.

ENJOY!

