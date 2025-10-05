Visuals
Fixed a visual bug where large experience souls had tails that were too wide.
Fixed an issue where body parts would sometimes continue rotating on the ground when they should be still.
Fixed the size of the outer sparks in Aura of Sol.
Improved visual clarity of Lykasteia’s area of effect attacks.
Fixed an issue where Lykasteia’s animations would sometimes not play correctly.
Balance Changes
Gigantos’s Hammer Slam attack can now be dodged and blocked.
Rekindled Bone-Lord attacks and abilities no longer cause the player to burn over time.
Lykasteia’s attacks and abilities no longer cause the player to burn over time.
Lykasteia now remains on the ground for 1.5 seconds longer before performing another flying attack.
Bug Fixes
Fixed a bug with the Exploit Weakness ability that could cause the game to crash.
Fixed an issue in the Temple of Lykasteia where bosses could sometimes leap outside the arena bounds.
