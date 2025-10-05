 Skip to content
5 October 2025 Build 20258658 Edited 5 October 2025 – 10:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Visuals

  • Fixed a visual bug where large experience souls had tails that were too wide.

  • Fixed an issue where body parts would sometimes continue rotating on the ground when they should be still.

  • Fixed the size of the outer sparks in Aura of Sol.

  • Improved visual clarity of Lykasteia’s area of effect attacks.

  • Fixed an issue where Lykasteia’s animations would sometimes not play correctly.


Balance Changes

  • Gigantos’s Hammer Slam attack can now be dodged and blocked.

  • Rekindled Bone-Lord attacks and abilities no longer cause the player to burn over time.

  • Lykasteia’s attacks and abilities no longer cause the player to burn over time.

  • Lykasteia now remains on the ground for 1.5 seconds longer before performing another flying attack.


Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug with the Exploit Weakness ability that could cause the game to crash.

  • Fixed an issue in the Temple of Lykasteia where bosses could sometimes leap outside the arena bounds.

