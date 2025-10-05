- Crash fixes
- Fix main menu news not rendering correctly
- Fix turning into a zombie not allowing you to respawn
- Fix 'reset to defaults' not working in keybinds settings
- Fix some things being held wrong (courtroom signs, N4 magazine)
- Fix never waking up from unconsciousness
- Reduce log spam for dedicated servers
- Increase pickup truck gas tank usable area
- Fix invisible corpses when loading a save
- Fix incorrect UC visualizer when placed in buildings
- Increase rain collector capacity significantly
VEIN 0.021 Hotfix 1
