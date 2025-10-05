 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Digimon Story Time Stranger Megabonk Hollow Knight: Silksong Call of Duty® Deadlock Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 October 2025 Build 20258655 Edited 5 October 2025 – 10:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Crash fixes
  • Fix main menu news not rendering correctly
  • Fix turning into a zombie not allowing you to respawn
  • Fix 'reset to defaults' not working in keybinds settings
  • Fix some things being held wrong (courtroom signs, N4 magazine)
  • Fix never waking up from unconsciousness
  • Reduce log spam for dedicated servers
  • Increase pickup truck gas tank usable area
  • Fix invisible corpses when loading a save
  • Fix incorrect UC visualizer when placed in buildings
  • Increase rain collector capacity significantly

Changed files in this update

Linux Depot 1857951
  • Loading history…
Windows Depot 1857952
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link