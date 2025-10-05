 Skip to content
5 October 2025 Build 20258652 Edited 5 October 2025 – 11:46:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This is a small update containing a few internal updates, bugfixes and an important fix for a security issue in the Unity engine.

Changed files in this update

macOS 64-bit Black Forest (Mac) Depot 523071
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Black Forest (Windows) Depot 523072
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Black Forest (Linux) Depot 523073
  • Loading history…
