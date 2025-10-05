The Haunting Eyes Major Update v.2.0.0.0!

New

- Overhauled the mansion's layout, with significant changes to the 2nd and 3rd floors.

- Complete overhaul of the lore notes system. Added a collection and viewing system.

- Add new map system.

- Complete rework of the player's stamina mechanics.

- Lighting improvements.

- Overhauled and enhanced all cutscenes.

- Upgraded and reworked textures.

- Added several new easter eggs.

- Added Ray Tracing settings. Note: This feature is only available on RTX graphics cards starting with the 20 series.

- Added DLSS settings.

- General significant gameplay improvements and polishing.

Fix

- Completely revamped the AI for Creasy

- Reworked and updated the mechanics for the random spawn of the gold bags.

- Reworked and updated the mechanics for the random spawn of the Eye Runes.

- Improved sound effects and music.

- Various adjustments to in-game difficulties.

- Fixed numerous major and minor bugs and glitches.

