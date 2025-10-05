 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Digimon Story Time Stranger Megabonk Call of Duty® Hollow Knight: Silksong Deadlock Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 5 October 2025 Build 20258609 Edited 5 October 2025 – 12:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The Haunting Eyes Major Update v.2.0.0.0!

New

  • - Overhauled the mansion's layout, with significant changes to the 2nd and 3rd floors.

  • - Complete overhaul of the lore notes system. Added a collection and viewing system.

  • - Add new map system.

  • - Complete rework of the player's stamina mechanics.

  • - Lighting improvements.

  • - Overhauled and enhanced all cutscenes.

  • - Upgraded and reworked textures.

  • - Added several new easter eggs.

  • - Added Ray Tracing settings. Note: This feature is only available on RTX graphics cards starting with the 20 series.

  • - Added DLSS settings.

  • - General significant gameplay improvements and polishing.

Fix

  • - Completely revamped the AI for Creasy

  • - Reworked and updated the mechanics for the random spawn of the gold bags.

  • - Reworked and updated the mechanics for the random spawn of the Eye Runes.

  • - Improved sound effects and music.

  • - Various adjustments to in-game difficulties.

  • - Fixed numerous major and minor bugs and glitches.

If there are any questions or if you have any problems, please join our official servers for help.

Large Lake Team

The Haunting Eyes: Official Community

Changed files in this update

Depot 3075251
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link