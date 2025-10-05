 Skip to content
5 October 2025 Build 20258588
Update notes via Steam Community

◆Added a “Glitch” effect to <Wind of Light>.

It might be a bit too strong on certain stages, but it was too weak elsewhere, so this balances it out.

◆Reduced the base MP cost of <Wind of Light> from 100 to 80.

◆Fixed several bugs. However, more bugs might have been introduced in the process.

◆Right-clicking on the map (left side of the screen) during map preview no longer cancels the preview.

(Right-clicking anywhere outside the map area will still cancel the preview)

Changed files in this update

