Combat / Animation
All attack animations now strike precisely forward.
Stab and swing attacks always follow the player's viewing angle.
When the player is running as infantry, the melee weapon aim point no longer jitters.
Infantry
Infantry moving backward now experience reduced movement speed and push force.
→ Infinite kiting with long weapons is now more difficult.
Applies to both player-controlled and AI infantry.
Pikemen / Polearm Infantry — Brace System
Brace feature added.
Automatically activates when enemies are within weapon reach + 22 meters.
Adjusts the spear to the formation height (visual and functional effect).
If enemy speed exceeds 3.5 m/s, attack power increases +100% per additional 1 m/s.
After a successful or canceled barricade attack, brace cooldown is approximately 23 seconds.
Effectiveness is greatly reduced on steep terrain (e.g., enemies coming up from below a hill).
Brace automatically cancels if enemies move much closer than weapon reach (prevents one-sided hits from long weapons).
Damage from the pole portion reduced from 50% → 20% (to prevent OP polearm hits).
Pikemen remain the strongest infantry, but their slow movement and vulnerability to ranged attacks limit strategic control.
In future updates, pikemen will be unable to receive charge orders, further emphasizing ranged vulnerability.
Shock Cavalry
Cavalry charges now apply attack hit detection via the weapon.
Charge weapons can hit up to 3 targets directly; additional targets take mount impact damage only.
Lance length is comparable to pikes, so collisions with pike formations cause significant mutual damage.
Infantry Charge Logic
During a charge, infantry hold weapons forward and share barricade-related damage bonuses.
Shock accumulation resets to 0 when a charge order is given.
Damage taken during a charge is reduced to 1/10, but extreme impacts can cancel the charge.
Successful charge attacks trigger automatic follow-up hits (two extra hits for two-handed weapons).
Infantry are considered in defense mode while charging.
Formations / Tactics
Wedge formation added.
All formations now have a 4-row thickness.
Square formations, especially pike squares, are structurally weak at corners.
Squad command system will be redesigned in a future update.
(e.g., always-on tactic mode, hotkey-based formation switching while keeping squad selection).
AI Combat
AI units attempt to maintain optimal attack distances and do not miss clear opportunities.
(In some cases, AI may unintentionally use lunge actions.)
Movement speed and positioning are more precise, though multithreading constraints limit absolute precision.
AI prioritizes attacking the weakest allied units, but may target nearby stronger units if weak units are too few or far away.
Cavalry is less affected by distance calculations for targeting.
Round System Changes
Round 1: Squads now spawn reliably at designated positions without teleportation.
Round 2 and beyond: Reinforcements spawn in scattered formations.
Development Schedule
Tactical command system update expected within 3 days.
Remaining combat work:
Rewriting ranged attack code
Optimization of female units
Goal for this month: Add all world map content (excluding quests) to reach playable state.
