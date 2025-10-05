 Skip to content
5 October 2025 Build 20258515
Update notes via Steam Community


4k resolution



Combat / Animation

  • All attack animations now strike precisely forward.

  • Stab and swing attacks always follow the player's viewing angle.

  • When the player is running as infantry, the melee weapon aim point no longer jitters.

Infantry

  • Infantry moving backward now experience reduced movement speed and push force.
    → Infinite kiting with long weapons is now more difficult.

  • Applies to both player-controlled and AI infantry.

Pikemen / Polearm Infantry — Brace System

  • Brace feature added.

    • Automatically activates when enemies are within weapon reach + 22 meters.

    • Adjusts the spear to the formation height (visual and functional effect).

    • If enemy speed exceeds 3.5 m/s, attack power increases +100% per additional 1 m/s.

    • After a successful or canceled barricade attack, brace cooldown is approximately 23 seconds.

    • Effectiveness is greatly reduced on steep terrain (e.g., enemies coming up from below a hill).

    • Brace automatically cancels if enemies move much closer than weapon reach (prevents one-sided hits from long weapons).

  • Damage from the pole portion reduced from 50% → 20% (to prevent OP polearm hits).

  • Pikemen remain the strongest infantry, but their slow movement and vulnerability to ranged attacks limit strategic control.

  • In future updates, pikemen will be unable to receive charge orders, further emphasizing ranged vulnerability.

Shock Cavalry

  • Cavalry charges now apply attack hit detection via the weapon.

  • Charge weapons can hit up to 3 targets directly; additional targets take mount impact damage only.

  • Lance length is comparable to pikes, so collisions with pike formations cause significant mutual damage.

Infantry Charge Logic

  • During a charge, infantry hold weapons forward and share barricade-related damage bonuses.

  • Shock accumulation resets to 0 when a charge order is given.

  • Damage taken during a charge is reduced to 1/10, but extreme impacts can cancel the charge.

  • Successful charge attacks trigger automatic follow-up hits (two extra hits for two-handed weapons).

  • Infantry are considered in defense mode while charging.

Formations / Tactics

  • Wedge formation added.

  • All formations now have a 4-row thickness.

  • Square formations, especially pike squares, are structurally weak at corners.

  • Squad command system will be redesigned in a future update.
    (e.g., always-on tactic mode, hotkey-based formation switching while keeping squad selection).

AI Combat

  • AI units attempt to maintain optimal attack distances and do not miss clear opportunities.

    • (In some cases, AI may unintentionally use lunge actions.)

  • Movement speed and positioning are more precise, though multithreading constraints limit absolute precision.

  • AI prioritizes attacking the weakest allied units, but may target nearby stronger units if weak units are too few or far away.

  • Cavalry is less affected by distance calculations for targeting.

Round System Changes

  • Round 1: Squads now spawn reliably at designated positions without teleportation.

  • Round 2 and beyond: Reinforcements spawn in scattered formations.

Development Schedule

  • Tactical command system update expected within 3 days.

  • Remaining combat work:

    • Rewriting ranged attack code

    • Optimization of female units

  • Goal for this month: Add all world map content (excluding quests) to reach playable state.

Changed files in this update

