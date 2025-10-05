Fixed recent Unity vulnerability by updating Unity to 2021.3.45f2.

Fixed RCE exploit involving Unity Events. All Unity Events have been removed from the game.

Existing Unity Events have been replaced with a custom GameEventResponse.

Existing maps will attempt to automatically convert from Unity Event to GameEventResponses.

Reagents that fail to match by GUID will attempt to match by name, fixing various reagent ID errors in old maps and models.

Fixed Steam Workshop download display, it now properly shows download bars and workshop operations.

Fixed secret shop music from not playing.

Maps missing a SceneDescriptor will attempt to select spawn points by name.

Added some guards to prevent hackers from sending chat messages from other players.

Increased dick attachment limit from 255 to 65,000.

Removed 32 bit support. Unfortunately there was issues trying to build it with the new patched Unity version.