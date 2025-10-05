 Skip to content
5 October 2025 Build 20258506 Edited 5 October 2025 – 09:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed recent Unity vulnerability by updating Unity to 2021.3.45f2.

  • Fixed RCE exploit involving Unity Events.

    • All Unity Events have been removed from the game.

    • Existing Unity Events have been replaced with a custom GameEventResponse.

    • Existing maps will attempt to automatically convert from Unity Event to GameEventResponses.

  • Reagents that fail to match by GUID will attempt to match by name, fixing various reagent ID errors in old maps and models.

  • Fixed Steam Workshop download display, it now properly shows download bars and workshop operations.

  • Fixed secret shop music from not playing.

  • Maps missing a SceneDescriptor will attempt to select spawn points by name.

  • Added some guards to prevent hackers from sending chat messages from other players.

  • Increased dick attachment limit from 255 to 65,000.

  • Removed 32 bit support. Unfortunately there was issues trying to build it with the new patched Unity version.

  • Fixed PrecisionGrab freeze VFX from spawning in the wrong location.

