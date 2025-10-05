Hello everyone! Today, I will write about the new update that I've been working on for roughly the past month. :)



I'll start by saying that this is a content update, but I've decided to take a step back and figure out how I can improve the core loop before I do more content updates. As a result, the next one will focus more on existing systems instead of adding new ones.



A while ago, I published a roadmap, and one of the features on it was Coin Minting. Since I was afraid coins would be confused with other coins used as currency for buying stuff, I decided to make it so that you mint royal coins called Ducats.



There are five minting machines, and each uses a different ingot to mint a larger amount of ducats.



Minting machine level Input Output Level 1 1 small ingot 1 ducat Level 2 3 small ingots 4 ducats Level 3 3 medium ingots 9 ducats Level 4 5 medium ingots 16 ducats Level 5 3 large ingots 25 ducats



After ducats are minted, they are stockpiled on special racks and then used for various upgrades - improving trade routes, improving mines and forest outputs, lowering costs, etc.



Since you can mint copper, silver, or gold ducats, ores are becoming an even bigger bottleneck. Because of that, I changed the rest area in mines and forests to be 3x3 instead of 4x4, which means you can fit many more workers and increase output.



Besides this new content, I've also fixed a few bugs:

Fixed clouds causing giant white blobs on macOS

Reversed values on the chart for design points in the summary popup

Improved performance slightly in big workshops

Edge scrolling won't work if the app is not focused

Miners and lumberjacks will move if you move their rest area

In the end, I want to emphasize again that I'm aware that some systems need revisiting, so that will be my focus for the next update :) I also want to mention that I have endgame content already planned for 1.0, and it will hopefully tie up all the loose ends and different features.



I realize that I didn't communicate that enough, but I have some plans for that, and once I'm more confident in those ideas, I'll write about them :).



Thank you for playing the game, leaving feedback, writing ideas, it helps me so much with development! ~Luka