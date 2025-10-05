- Fixed a bug where Truffle’s stock wouldn’t refresh or sometimes had no items at all.

- Fixed a bug where sometimes Truffle’s items had no price tags and couldn’t be purchased.

- Fixed a bug where the crossbow wouldn’t deal damage to the new type of demons.

- Fixed a bug where a demon could get inside the new stash on the Dead City map.

- Patched a critical Unity engine security vulnerability (CVE-2025-59489).