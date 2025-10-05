 Skip to content
5 October 2025 Build 20258406 Edited 5 October 2025 – 15:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed a bug where Truffle’s stock wouldn’t refresh or sometimes had no items at all.
- Fixed a bug where sometimes Truffle’s items had no price tags and couldn’t be purchased.
- Fixed a bug where the crossbow wouldn’t deal damage to the new type of demons.
- Fixed a bug where a demon could get inside the new stash on the Dead City map.
- Patched a critical Unity engine security vulnerability (CVE-2025-59489).

