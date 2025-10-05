 Skip to content
5 October 2025 Build 20258386 Edited 5 October 2025 – 09:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1.Fixed the issue where avatars would drop incorrectly in certain situations.
2.Fixed the issue where some save files could not change avatars.
3.Fixed the issue where some charts contained abnormal notes.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2687161
