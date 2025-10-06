 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Call of Duty® Megabonk Destiny 2 Counter-Strike 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 October 2025 Build 20258385 Edited 7 October 2025 – 00:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We were made aware of a security vulnerability in Unity builds that reached back to 2017. It's a vulnerability that Unity discovered themselves through security research and have addressed it.

From Unity: "There is no evidence of any exploitation of the vulnerability nor has there been any impact on users or customers." Despite no known abuses of this vulnerability, we advise updating all other games just to be safe.

Changes:

  • Patched the build to fix a potential security risk.

Now, after the shortest patch notes ever, we'd like to thank you for your patience for the next big update. We are working very hard on the campaign and the next heroes, and it's progressing very well.

We also identified that the amount of animation work was a big slowdown on production, so we got a freelance animator to help us get to full release faster.

We'll show more soon in a development update!

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 1328991
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link