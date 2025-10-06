We were made aware of a security vulnerability in Unity builds that reached back to 2017. It's a vulnerability that Unity discovered themselves through security research and have addressed it.

From Unity: "There is no evidence of any exploitation of the vulnerability nor has there been any impact on users or customers." Despite no known abuses of this vulnerability, we advise updating all other games just to be safe.

Changes:

Patched the build to fix a potential security risk.

Now, after the shortest patch notes ever, we'd like to thank you for your patience for the next big update. We are working very hard on the campaign and the next heroes, and it's progressing very well.

We also identified that the amount of animation work was a big slowdown on production, so we got a freelance animator to help us get to full release faster.

We'll show more soon in a development update!