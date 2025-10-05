- V-Sync settings were not applied after startup until the configuration was changed in Config
- The V-Sync setting in Config could not be selected when using a GamePad
Bug Fixes Related to the Addition of the V-Sync Setting
Update notes via Steam Community
The following issues have been fixed:
