Patched the boss not saving your medal and memory.

If you have played the boss already and didn't get the rewards, go to



C:\Users-User-AppData-LocalLow-Mechano-Candy Rangers



Find the .CandyRangers file and open it with notebook



Adding these two lines should do the trick

area_tower-bossmedal0_bool: True

area_tower-bossmemory_bool:True