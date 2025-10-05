 Skip to content
5 October 2025 Build 20258309
Patched the boss not saving your medal and memory.
If you have played the boss already and didn't get the rewards, go to

C:\Users-User-AppData-LocalLow-Mechano-Candy Rangers

Find the .CandyRangers file and open it with notebook

Adding these two lines should do the trick
area_tower-bossmedal0_bool: True
area_tower-bossmemory_bool:True

Changed files in this update

