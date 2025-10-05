Patched the boss not saving your medal and memory.
If you have played the boss already and didn't get the rewards, go to
C:\Users-User-AppData-LocalLow-Mechano-Candy Rangers
Find the .CandyRangers file and open it with notebook
Adding these two lines should do the trick
area_tower-bossmedal0_bool: True
area_tower-bossmemory_bool:True
1.0.3.2
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update