Beta 3.0_F.9
New:
- now you can spend up to 1000 upgrade specks on one click
- now in item filter tab you can turn on auto sell for bad item rarity (be care full with it :D)
- now you can see hp and dmg scaling on tier
Changes:
- Chance for rare resources changed from 0.1% per level to 0.4% and cap from 10% to 40%
- Chance for epic resources changed from 0.05% per level to 0.2% and cap from 5% to 20%
- Chance for legendary resources changed from 0.02% per level to 0.1% and cap from 2% to 10%
- Chance for mythic resources changed from 0.01% per level to 0.05% and cap from 1% to 5%
Fix:
- When item level was to big it was displaying in two lines instead of one
- Spellings
- Use all potions button was not working
- Images of small gems in top left corners was showing wrong gems images
- Critical damage had wrong color in item tool tip
- When price for potion upgrade was to big it was displaying in two lines instead of one
