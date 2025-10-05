 Skip to content
5 October 2025 Build 20258299 Edited 5 October 2025 – 08:13:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Beta 3.0_F.9


New:

  • now you can spend up to 1000 upgrade specks on one click
  • now in item filter tab you can turn on auto sell for bad item rarity (be care full with it :D)
  • now you can see hp and dmg scaling on tier


Changes:

  • Chance for rare resources changed from 0.1% per level to 0.4% and cap from 10% to 40%
  • Chance for epic resources changed from 0.05% per level to 0.2% and cap from 5% to 20%
  • Chance for legendary resources changed from 0.02% per level to 0.1% and cap from 2% to 10%
  • Chance for mythic resources changed from 0.01% per level to 0.05% and cap from 1% to 5%


Fix:

  • When item level was to big it was displaying in two lines instead of one
  • Spellings
  • Use all potions button was not working
  • Images of small gems in top left corners was showing wrong gems images
  • Critical damage had wrong color in item tool tip
  • When price for potion upgrade was to big it was displaying in two lines instead of one

