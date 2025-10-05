Hi all,

Two days ago we received word from Unity about a security issue targeting Windows and Mac. This update contains a patch to fix this. In case you want to know more: https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01

There's also some other minor changes:

Fixed player stutter after boss death

Some minor textual changes

Updated save system (under the hood)

And of course, we couldn't finish this update without showing some of the things we've been working on recently:

Want to stay up to date about development? Check out https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/osarion/unsung-warriors-a-story-driven-action-platformer/posts/

Cheers,

Mikel & Ramon