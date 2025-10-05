 Skip to content
5 October 2025 Build 20258290 Edited 5 October 2025 – 09:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi all,

Two days ago we received word from Unity about a security issue targeting Windows and Mac. This update contains a patch to fix this. In case you want to know more: https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01

There's also some other minor changes:

  • Fixed player stutter after boss death

  • Some minor textual changes

  • Updated save system (under the hood)

And of course, we couldn't finish this update without showing some of the things we've been working on recently:

Want to stay up to date about development? Check out https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/osarion/unsung-warriors-a-story-driven-action-platformer/posts/

Cheers,

Mikel & Ramon

