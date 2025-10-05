Hi all,
Two days ago we received word from Unity about a security issue targeting Windows and Mac. This update contains a patch to fix this. In case you want to know more: https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01
There's also some other minor changes:
Fixed player stutter after boss death
Some minor textual changes
Updated save system (under the hood)
And of course, we couldn't finish this update without showing some of the things we've been working on recently:
Want to stay up to date about development? Check out https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/osarion/unsung-warriors-a-story-driven-action-platformer/posts/
Cheers,
Mikel & Ramon
Changed files in this update