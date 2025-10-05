 Skip to content
5 October 2025 Build 20258272 Edited 5 October 2025 – 23:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey folks!

Unity recently discovered a security vulnerability that meant all apps made with certain versions had to update their builds. So since we had to push a build to address that anyway, I went ahead and included a few tweaks to the tutorial that we were planning to package with some other changes in a different future update. It should hopefully be a bit clearer now how to do the trick at the end of the tutorial.

On another note, thanks to everyone who picked up the game during Fat Bear Week!
We very nearly doubled our lifetime units shipped during the sale!!!
If you haven't already, please consider leaving a review and telling your friends about us!

- Cameron and the Storytime Games team

