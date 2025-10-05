Hey folks!
Unity recently discovered a security vulnerability that meant all apps made with certain versions had to update their builds. So since we had to push a build to address that anyway, I went ahead and included a few tweaks to the tutorial that we were planning to package with some other changes in a different future update. It should hopefully be a bit clearer now how to do the trick at the end of the tutorial.
On another note, thanks to everyone who picked up the game during Fat Bear Week!
We very nearly doubled our lifetime units shipped during the sale!!!
If you haven't already, please consider leaving a review and telling your friends about us!
- Cameron and the Storytime Games team
Unity fix and tutorial update
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 2957272
- Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 2957273
- Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 2957274
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update