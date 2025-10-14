お手数をおかけいたしますが、ゲームをプレイいただく前に必ずアップデートをお願いいたします。
【更新内容】
◆不具合の修正
- 一部、カード効果の修正を行いました。
- ゲームを快適に遊んでいただけるよう、いくつかの問題の修正・調整を行いました。
また、お問い合わせ窓口とは別としまして、バトル、カード効果での不具合の報告、ご意見を受け付けおります。
詳細は以下をご確認ください。
[quote]
【受け付けている内容】
- バトルやカード効果における不具合の報告
- バトルに関するご意見
