14 October 2025 Build 20258259 Edited 14 October 2025 – 09:06:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
更新データ(Ver.1.5.4)が配信されました。
お手数をおかけいたしますが、ゲームをプレイいただく前に必ずアップデートをお願いいたします。


【更新内容】


◆不具合の修正

  • 一部、カード効果の修正を行いました。
  • ゲームを快適に遊んでいただけるよう、いくつかの問題の修正・調整を行いました。




また、お問い合わせ窓口とは別としまして、バトル、カード効果での不具合の報告、ご意見を受け付けおります。
詳細は以下をご確認ください。

[quote]
【受け付けている内容】
  • バトルやカード効果における不具合の報告
  • バトルに関するご意見

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2752471
