Implemented the required critical vulnerability fix for Unity games. If you were not aware Unity discovered a vulnerability that effects all Unity developed games. I will be updating the public branch as soon as I can - being in a different country is making it a little more tricky than it should be.



You can read more about the vulnerability it here...



https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01

Fixed a bug in recon missions which would sometimes not spawn the correct number of vehicles required for the mission. This only effected mission where the enemy force level was quite low. and there were not enough vehicles in the sector naturally and the mission was having to spawn extras.