 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Digimon Story Time Stranger Megabonk Hollow Knight: Silksong Call of Duty® Deadlock Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 October 2025 Build 20258200 Edited 5 October 2025 – 09:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

In response to the recently disclosed Unity security vulnerability, we have rebuilt our application using the patched version of Unity and released an updated build (v1.3.4).

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit SEDOMAIRI Content Depot 1684221
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link