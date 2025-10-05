 Skip to content
5 October 2025 Build 20258175 Edited 5 October 2025 – 08:19:34 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added the ability to bulk restock when holding a beverage case and interacting with another case of the same type.

  • Empty seaweed bags can now be refilled with multiple stacked sheets of seaweed.

  • When holding a sesame-salt bottle, interacting with a sesame-salt bag will now refill the bottle.

  • Adjusted overlap detection when placing multiple rice ball packs side by side.

  • Added messages to clarify steps that were previously difficult to understand.

  • Fixed an issue where refrigerated status was not applied when placing a tray of fried foods (with refrigerated items on it) into the refrigerator.

  • Applied Unity security patch addressing vulnerability CVE-2025-59489.

We sincerely appreciate all the feedback we have received from you.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3915141
