Added the ability to bulk restock when holding a beverage case and interacting with another case of the same type.

Empty seaweed bags can now be refilled with multiple stacked sheets of seaweed.

When holding a sesame-salt bottle, interacting with a sesame-salt bag will now refill the bottle.

Adjusted overlap detection when placing multiple rice ball packs side by side.

Added messages to clarify steps that were previously difficult to understand.

Fixed an issue where refrigerated status was not applied when placing a tray of fried foods (with refrigerated items on it) into the refrigerator.