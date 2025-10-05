■ 10/5 2025 EA 23.212 Stable



A stable release due to a critical security vulnerability found in the Unity engine. The untranslated Chinese sections are currently being worked on, so please wait a little longer.



After the stable version update, some mods may stop working or behave strangely. If anything unusual happens, please try disabling mods once and check again.



[Highlights]

* Upgraded Unity to the latest LTS version (20213.45f2).



[New Content]

* Added the "Energy Reflection" shield enchantment.

* Added the "Energy Reflection" enchantment to lightsabers and dual sabers.

* Added Churyu (food).

* Added 3 new monsters.

* Replaced the graphic for Minotaur’s Great Horn.



[Additions and Changes]

* Changed damage calculation to use the long type instead of int (experimental).

* Adjusted materials for objects such as coral in the Exile Village and added alchemy tools.

* AI now uses “Shutter Hex” depending on the number of curses on the target.

* “Shutter Hex” now increases attack count based on the number of curses, expands shard range, and adds new effects. Curses are now more likely to remain on the target. Tooltip description updated (experimental, power subject to adjustment).

* Ensured that stairs are generated if missing when entering Void maps.



[Fixes]

* Fixed a damage overflow issue.

* Fixed a bug where only four material slots were displayed during crafting in Build Mode.

* Minor fixes and adjustments.



[Notes]

* Updating the Unity version may cause unexpected glitches.