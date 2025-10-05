 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Digimon Story Time Stranger Megabonk Hollow Knight: Silksong Call of Duty® Deadlock Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 October 2025 Build 20258140 Edited 5 October 2025 – 08:52:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Patched a recently found potential Unity security issue: https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01
  • Recording Player / Playback Settings: Local player name highlighting can now be disabled, then also shown as a ghost in ghost races
  • Audio settings: It is now possible to enable ghost vehicle engine audio in ghost races and recordings (event restart needed)
  • Pressing Shift+1 (by default) in spectator mode now starts following the leader, Shift+2 goes back to the previously selected player
  • Fixed minor audio glitches, especially wheel skidding noise sometimes starting out too loud
  • Fixed tag effect blinking too fast as a client in online games (in both tag and capture battle game modes)
  • Fixed sometimes showing wrong way indicator when just rejoined (or spectating) and not completed any checkpoints yet
  • Miscellaneous other minor fixes and improvements

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Turbo Sliders Unlimited Content Depot 1478341
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 1478342
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link