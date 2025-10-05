- Patched a recently found potential Unity security issue: https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01
- Recording Player / Playback Settings: Local player name highlighting can now be disabled, then also shown as a ghost in ghost races
- Audio settings: It is now possible to enable ghost vehicle engine audio in ghost races and recordings (event restart needed)
- Pressing Shift+1 (by default) in spectator mode now starts following the leader, Shift+2 goes back to the previously selected player
- Fixed minor audio glitches, especially wheel skidding noise sometimes starting out too loud
- Fixed tag effect blinking too fast as a client in online games (in both tag and capture battle game modes)
- Fixed sometimes showing wrong way indicator when just rejoined (or spectating) and not completed any checkpoints yet
- Miscellaneous other minor fixes and improvements
Update Notes for v1.03.2 (Minor client-only update)
Update notes via Steam Community
