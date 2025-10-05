**Note : I accidentally deleted the original version of this news item... sorry if this is a confusing duplicate**



It is time for BEHEMOTH!

but first a few requests to help keep Bulwark and a new game development going as a niche Solodev on steam.

please review the game, any review helps even critical ones. please follow me as a developer, this will enable you to be notified of updates or new games, but also helps me establish a following that sticks around not just for one game.



. Valve has told me many exciting things that will make this super worthwhile in the future. Buying the support scoped mini-DLC helps me in many ways, mostly with food for my hungry dog and hungrier kids ;)

Changelist:

Upgradable Surveyors:

Mechanics have upgrade interfaces when installed

you no longer get the faction surveyor upon installation

purchase the surveyor and subsequent faction upgrade at the appropriate mechanic

Mancer, Imperial and Bannerless Surveyor now have a tier 2 upgrade

Behemoth

Added 'Master of Ammunitions' location/event in the silent sea

Acquire the Master of Ammunitions to unlock the Behemoth

The Behemoth has 3 distinct tiers to upgrade

The Behemoth is OP AF!

Entagon

Unique location south east of Shard , Entagon HQ

Acquire the HQ to unlock subterfuge diplomacy events

events for acquiring other faction settlements outright

events for acquiring/corrupting other faction commanders

events for undo-ing vassal-ization

events for acquiring map info on other factions

events for disrupting settlement defences

Arbologies

Freebooter secret locations are dotted around the map and near the Stump and Hole

These locations harbour a Arbology tower

any walkways connected to an Arbology and supplied with workers will spawn trees

Trees cost splinters instead of providing them

Curved Segments

Curved segments are now indicated at the right pip on the buildline UI

Curved segments are previewed with a curved build line

Tier 1 wood has it's own curved segment

Tier 3 iron also has its own curved segment

interesecting curved segments with other walkways provides a gated segment (like the stone tier 2 had)

Various QoL additions

new Anti Aliasing settings for Supersampling (beware hella heavy)

new 3D pointer/grid cursor to help with 3d picking and folks read that the cursor is a 3d cursor.

new pacification system for commanders added. If you acquire a commander thru subterfuge or consquest they are now added and pacified to work (they are loyal to you now, their soul broken)..

you can use the 'travel here' button in the soultree to instantly go to a commander or captain location/harbour

Stuff I forgot to write down during development.. oops

Balancing

Balanced razor beetle rate of fire and health

Balanced manta rate of fire

You can mine resource points near fortresses

Made it that fixed locations can also spawn aggressive units.

unit costs increase with armysize as an upfront upkeep price

Perfomance

fixed v-sync and general frametiming to allow higher and more consistent framerates

make sure to use Vsync if super high fps gives erratic results

Bugfixes

fixed uinique building description in inventory

fixed commander events on the map having the wonder icon

fixed a UIissue where you couldn't select a diplomatic message cuz you kept selecting towers

fixed an issue with the resource range indicator not going away when near another settlement

fixed the soultree action popups to switch state better

made the transition from air to ground and back snappier and more direct

fixed that "start" turns into "continue" if you have an existing save

fixed selecting fx for ancient fortress

made bigger surveyors more lumbering and less floaty

changed flight characteristics for all but the base surveyor made the ground hugging effect smoother

made title of settlement hide automatically when far away or inactivefixed spawn animations/effects to be more accurate

when selecting a command tower from the air, if it has no cap, one is build

added new logo to splash





This is another big one, and likely the last for quite some time. Behemoth is a lot of player requests combined into a nice big mix of stuff that really felt missing before. There are also some balancing suggestions integrated that should make conquest both in total conquest and regular play feel more challenging.



Offcourse there will be hotfixes and small balancing fixes the coming days and weeks, please post anything you find here and on discord.



Could not do this without all of you!

Cheerio

Tomas