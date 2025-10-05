 Skip to content
5 October 2025 Build 20258062 Edited 5 October 2025 – 08:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Balance Changes

Rosette has gone from Level 3 to Level 2 and has changed from: Merge: Buff the New Token by 2 then Improve all Rosette by 2 everywhere -> Merge: Buff the New Token by 1 then improve all Rosette by 1 everywhere
Nature Research Discovery 2 has changed from: Create a Random Level 9 -> Transform the Lowest Token on the board into a random Level 9.
This is mostly just a change to make it so players don't lose the reward for having a full board

No Actions on Combining

Combining no longer takes an action!

Bug Fixes

Crypto Coin leveling up itself now properly increases the attack of Crutches
Tokens that increase the atttack of other tokens passively now correctly abide by the rules of even steven
Some weird description artifacts have been fixed
Fixed bug where if you reloaded a game in the fight against eternity it would do end of wave effects at the end of each turn
Polarity no longer blocks Level 0 Tokens

