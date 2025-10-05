Balance Changes Rosette has gone from Level 3 to Level 2 and has changed from: Merge: Buff the New Token by 2 then Improve all Rosette by 2 everywhere -> Merge: Buff the New Token by 1 then improve all Rosette by 1 everywhere

Nature Research Discovery 2 has changed from: Create a Random Level 9 -> Transform the Lowest Token on the board into a random Level 9.

This is mostly just a change to make it so players don't lose the reward for having a full board



No Actions on Combining Combining no longer takes an action!



Bug Fixes Crypto Coin leveling up itself now properly increases the attack of Crutches

Tokens that increase the atttack of other tokens passively now correctly abide by the rules of even steven

Some weird description artifacts have been fixed

Fixed bug where if you reloaded a game in the fight against eternity it would do end of wave effects at the end of each turn

Polarity no longer blocks Level 0 Tokens