 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Megabonk Digimon Story Time Stranger Hollow Knight: Silksong Call of Duty® Deadlock Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 October 2025 Build 20257928 Edited 5 October 2025 – 07:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

I apologize for the long wait.

Today, we have completed bug fixes, improvements, and new feature additions for “Monativity Surveillance”.

The update details are as follows:

  • Implementation of difficulty settings (adding Easy and Hard modes)

  • New achievements and 30 additional anomalies (Hard mode exclusive)

  • Visual effects adjustments for certain anomalies

  • Partial UI modifications

  • New endings added (for Easy and Hard modes)

  • Feature to delay the occurrence of the first-day anomaly until the first successful typing

  • Anomaly occurrence functionality fixes

  • Behavioral fixes for certain anomalies

  • Addressing security vulnerabilities present in Unity

If you encounter any bugs or issues caused by this update, we would appreciate it if you could report them to us.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3788611
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link