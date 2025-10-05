I apologize for the long wait.

Today, we have completed bug fixes, improvements, and new feature additions for “Monativity Surveillance”.

The update details are as follows:

Implementation of difficulty settings (adding Easy and Hard modes)

New achievements and 30 additional anomalies (Hard mode exclusive)

Visual effects adjustments for certain anomalies

Partial UI modifications

New endings added (for Easy and Hard modes)

Feature to delay the occurrence of the first-day anomaly until the first successful typing

Anomaly occurrence functionality fixes

Behavioral fixes for certain anomalies

Addressing security vulnerabilities present in Unity

If you encounter any bugs or issues caused by this update, we would appreciate it if you could report them to us.