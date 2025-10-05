 Skip to content
5 October 2025 Build 20257855 Edited 5 October 2025 – 06:39:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
We've enhanced the tutorial and UI information in both Japanese and English.
The tutorial will be displayed the first time you play, but you can review it at any time by pressing the T key.

You can also change the language in the title screen tutorial or options.

Changed files in this update

Depot 4005601
