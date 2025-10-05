- Built with a newer version of unity that fixes the security issue reported by Unity3d
- Capital ships in your air fleet will remain in formation during combat, this way you can can keep em out of the fight or bring em closer in, as they follow your surveyor. This started as a solution to the bunching up of capital ships during combat, but this is actually now a major gameplay change that brings much more effect from your movement orders when leading a large fleet.
- clocks on the entagon are now the right way up
- entagon coloring improved a tiny bit
- New menu screen settlement
- Fixed an error where if you were already flying another upgraded surveyor it wouldn't allow you to buy the surveyor of another type like the behemoth, without selling it first.
- Master of ammunitions voice lines after upgrading are now audible.
