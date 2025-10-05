 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Digimon Story Time Stranger Megabonk Call of Duty® Hollow Knight: Silksong Deadlock Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 October 2025 Build 20257738 Edited 5 October 2025 – 06:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

SUPREME HEROES Beta Patch 1.12

"CITIZEN AIDS HERO WITH A PATCH!"

What has been done in this patch:

  • Added Controller Scheme to the Settings Menu.

  • The Droidenzod Boss AI has been updated.

  • Inventory Menu UI has been updated for Keyboard & Mouse users.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3911431
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link