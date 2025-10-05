SUPREME HEROES Beta Patch 1.12
"CITIZEN AIDS HERO WITH A PATCH!"
What has been done in this patch:
Added Controller Scheme to the Settings Menu.
The Droidenzod Boss AI has been updated.
Inventory Menu UI has been updated for Keyboard & Mouse users.
