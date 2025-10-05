Please note that the game is currently in the Playtest phase and may still contain bugs or imperfections. If you encounter any issues, feel free to share your feedback in the Steam discussion forum.

This update includes the following changes:

1. The achievement system has entered its initial testing phase. Players can now earn achievements by completing the game, advancing in rank, and more.

2. Added support for Steam Rich Presence, allowing players to view each other's in-game status among friends.

3. Reduced difficulty for lower tiers, granting players more time to tackle challenges. Difficulty will continue to be adjusted based on player feedback.

Future updates may include item drops, tier rewards, and other systems—stay tuned...