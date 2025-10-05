 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Digimon Story Time Stranger Megabonk Call of Duty® Hollow Knight: Silksong Deadlock Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 October 2025 Build 20257567 Edited 5 October 2025 – 06:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Locked dodge and swap weapons while using a button.
- Polished some menus and pop-ups losing focus on mouse.
- Many UI/UX Improvements and tweaks.
- Added more images of weapons.
- Rework Nucleic Javelin hit detection to work even at high speeds.
- Nucleic Javelin in Adrenaline now can pierce multiple aligned enemies and can be edited as a Proto-gene.
- Added some temp lighting to Hephaestus temple to avoid missing the higher floor.
- Improved the delete Design system.
- Genetic Designs now previs the quality in the icons.
- Added Klymene to the training area.
- Improve some extra layout in the Basecamp
- Redesign of the evolution tree to fit everything in a static screen. Including layout, visuals and SFX.
- Re-balanced experience progression.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2173261
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link