- Locked dodge and swap weapons while using a button.
- Polished some menus and pop-ups losing focus on mouse.
- Many UI/UX Improvements and tweaks.
- Added more images of weapons.
- Rework Nucleic Javelin hit detection to work even at high speeds.
- Nucleic Javelin in Adrenaline now can pierce multiple aligned enemies and can be edited as a Proto-gene.
- Added some temp lighting to Hephaestus temple to avoid missing the higher floor.
- Improved the delete Design system.
- Genetic Designs now previs the quality in the icons.
- Added Klymene to the training area.
- Improve some extra layout in the Basecamp
- Redesign of the evolution tree to fit everything in a static screen. Including layout, visuals and SFX.
- Re-balanced experience progression.
