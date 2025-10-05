- Locked dodge and swap weapons while using a button.

- Polished some menus and pop-ups losing focus on mouse.

- Many UI/UX Improvements and tweaks.

- Added more images of weapons.

- Rework Nucleic Javelin hit detection to work even at high speeds.

- Nucleic Javelin in Adrenaline now can pierce multiple aligned enemies and can be edited as a Proto-gene.

- Added some temp lighting to Hephaestus temple to avoid missing the higher floor.

- Improved the delete Design system.

- Genetic Designs now previs the quality in the icons.

- Added Klymene to the training area.

- Improve some extra layout in the Basecamp

- Redesign of the evolution tree to fit everything in a static screen. Including layout, visuals and SFX.

- Re-balanced experience progression.