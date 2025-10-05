 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Digimon Story Time Stranger Megabonk Call of Duty® Hollow Knight: Silksong Deadlock Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 October 2025 Build 20257559 Edited 5 October 2025 – 06:06:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hotfix: 1.2.1

Bug Fixes:

  • Resolved an issue where fullscreen toggle did not function. The fullscreen toggle has been reenabled!

  • Fixed an issue with applying settings in the options menu would return the game window to fulscreen

  • Found and fixed an issue preventing resolution settings from applying to windowed mode.

Screen Resolution Changes:

Due to too many screen resolution settings slowing down the resolution selection dropdown, available resolutions have been simplified to a small selection Additionally, VSync will be always enabled by default. Upon first launching the game, the resolution will match your monitor size. Available screen resolutions will be present in the options menu depending on what your monitor can support.

The following resolution options are available:

  • 1280x720

  • 1366x768

  • 1920x1080

  • 2560x1440

  • 3840x2160

I'll be testing more of this update, in case anything else needs fixing. Thank you again for playing ScreenSpace!

Changed files in this update

Windows English ScreenSpace Content Depot 1595761
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link