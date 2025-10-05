Hotfix: 1.2.1

Bug Fixes:

Resolved an issue where fullscreen toggle did not function. The fullscreen toggle has been reenabled!

Fixed an issue with applying settings in the options menu would return the game window to fulscreen

Found and fixed an issue preventing resolution settings from applying to windowed mode.

Screen Resolution Changes:

Due to too many screen resolution settings slowing down the resolution selection dropdown, available resolutions have been simplified to a small selection Additionally, VSync will be always enabled by default. Upon first launching the game, the resolution will match your monitor size. Available screen resolutions will be present in the options menu depending on what your monitor can support.

The following resolution options are available:

1280x720

1366x768

1920x1080

2560x1440

3840x2160

I'll be testing more of this update, in case anything else needs fixing. Thank you again for playing ScreenSpace!