5 October 2025 Build 20257548 Edited 5 October 2025 – 06:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Today’s update continues to improve overall stability and fixes the following issues:
1. Fixed the inconsistency between Stage 3 mid-stage Spell Card Practice and the in-stage behavior
2. Fixed a potential data loss issue when recording play statistics
3. Fixed incorrect bullet patterns for certain Spell Cards Practice on Ultra difficulty
4. Added labels for mid-stage Non-Spell patterns

*This update does not affect Replays.

