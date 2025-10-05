Today’s update continues to improve overall stability and fixes the following issues:
1. Fixed the inconsistency between Stage 3 mid-stage Spell Card Practice and the in-stage behavior
2. Fixed a potential data loss issue when recording play statistics
3. Fixed incorrect bullet patterns for certain Spell Cards Practice on Ultra difficulty
4. Added labels for mid-stage Non-Spell patterns
*This update does not affect Replays.
