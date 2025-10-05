 Skip to content
5 October 2025 Build 20257515 Edited 5 October 2025 – 06:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
■ October 5, 2025
An update addressing security vulnerabilities in Unity has been released.
There are no updates to this application itself.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit バグダス - デバッガー検定 - Content Depot 1002361
